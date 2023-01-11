The Standard

Ciaron Maher parts with $750,000 for a Blue Point yearling colt at Gold Coast Magic Millions Yearling Sales

By Tim Auld
Updated January 11 2023 - 7:26pm, first published 7:17pm
Leading trainer Ciaron Maher said he was delighted with the purchase.

WINSLOW training export Ciaron Maher parted with $750,000 for a Blue Point yearling colt at the Gold Coast Magic Millions Yearling Sales on Wednesday.

