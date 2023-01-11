WINSLOW training export Ciaron Maher parted with $750,000 for a Blue Point yearling colt at the Gold Coast Magic Millions Yearling Sales on Wednesday.
Maher, who trains in partnership with David Eustace said he was excited with the purchase.
"I thought he was a beautiful walking colt," Maher told The Standard. "There were a couple of good judges on him. We didn't want to miss out on the colt. He's an extremely well bred colt being by the imported stallion Blue Point."
Maher's other purchasers on Wednesday, which was the second day of the sale included a colt by Trapeze Artist and a colt by I Am Invincible. They are on the back of ten yearlings purchased on Tuesday by the Melbourne Cup winning trainer who said the sale was extremely strong and it will go to another level on Thursday, Friday and Saturday night.
"The yearlings with great confirmation and a good pedigree are making excellent money," Maher said. "We knew the good ones would be keenly sought after by the smart judges. We were delighted to get Loving Gaby's first foal on Tuesday for $800,000. From the ten yearlings we got on Tuesday - eight are sold and there are only a couple of small shares in the other two yearlings. We're really happy with the yearlings we've purchased. There are some really nice yearlings for sale on Thursday, Friday and Saturday night and we want to be part of the action."
John O'Neill from Prime Thoroughbreds will send a yearling filly by Nicconi to Warrnambool trainer Tom Dabernig. Prime Thoroughbreds parted with $120,000 to buy lot 16 in the sale. Dabernig said he's excited to get the filly to train.
"Prime Thoroughbreds are great judges," Dabernig said. "The filly will get broken in and then come down to us where we'll put her through our systems. We will not be rushing her. She's a well bred filly and we're hopeful she'll turn out to be another good horse for Prime Thoroughbreds."
The multiple group one winning trainer said he hopes to make the trip to New Zealand for the Karaka Yearling Sales on January 29 to January 31.
