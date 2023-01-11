"The yearlings with great confirmation and a good pedigree are making excellent money," Maher said. "We knew the good ones would be keenly sought after by the smart judges. We were delighted to get Loving Gaby's first foal on Tuesday for $800,000. From the ten yearlings we got on Tuesday - eight are sold and there are only a couple of small shares in the other two yearlings. We're really happy with the yearlings we've purchased. There are some really nice yearlings for sale on Thursday, Friday and Saturday night and we want to be part of the action."