Almost every day, Brett Willsher takes a swing at winning the Rotary Club of Warrnambool East's hole-in-one competition - and it has paid off.
He has already qualified twice for this year's final. "I got a hole-in-one and the nearest the pin," he said.
That gives him 12 chances of winning the Kia Picanto car.
The final will be held on Australia Day where those that got a hole-in-one or nearest the pin each day will play off for the chance to win a new car.
The bricklayer said he got close to winning the car three years ago but "just got pipped".
Over the past four years he has spent the majority of days trying to win a place in the popular foreshore competition.
"They have two rounds and everyone hits three balls each for each time they've qualified and then they have a second round," he said.
While he said he probably didn't need a new car, "it wouldn't go astray".
As the captain at East Framlingham golf course he said if he won, he would probably use the car as a promotional tool for the golf club.
Rotary Club of Warrnambool East's Nicole Larter said the event, which had reached the halfway point, was breaking records.
"It's fantastic this year, I think it's because of the extra people in Warrnambool this year," she said.
"We're seeing an increase in revenue, and increase in participation."
"The first 10 days were breaking records. It was fantastic."
So far 25 people had qualified for the final with 11 scoring hole-in-ones.
"Two previous winners have already qualified," Ms Larter.
The position of the hole was moved every day. "One day we had four hole-in-ones this year," she said.
"The guy who positioned the pin that day copped a heap of flak for putting the pin in too easy a position, so obviously we moved it."
Ms Larter said some of the golfers come down every day, some several times a day. "They are quite committed," she said.
She said all that money goes straight back into the community, raising on average $80,000 each year.
It's now in its 18th year and had grown from raising $5000 in its first year.
There is also a junior hole-in-one competition for under 12s with a Nintendo Switch up for grabs.
"Because we have a junior competition we get a lot of families come," Ms Larter said.
Mayor Debbie Arnott said volunteers and groups like the rotary club formed the fabric of the Warrnambool community.
She said it brought the community together. "It's fantastic," she said.
"It's just a great event for Warrnambool."
