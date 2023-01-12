A FOSSIL dating back to an estimated 200 to 400 million years old will be on show at the Warrnambool Gem Show this weekend.
The two-day Warrnambool Gem Club event is being held at Our Lady Help of Christians Primary School on Saturday and Sunday.
The petrified wood fossil belongs to the club's secretary Alan Altmann who found the artefact while fossicking at Moonlight Head on the Great Ocean Road decades ago.
Mr Altmann started collecting when he was a child.
"At the time, Moonlight Head was a well-known fossicking area," he said.
"You'd walk down about 270 steps to the beach and go out into the surf to scoop up pebbles and sort through and you'd find agates and petrified wood.
"They were the best materials. You would also find other semi-gem material."
Mr Altmann said many of the gems and minerals displayed were collected by club members during field trips.
President Helen Butrumlis said one of the oldest forms of gemstones, zircon, would also be on display.
"There will also be polished and shaped gemstones known as cabochons with lots of specimens and minerals from Australia and overseas," Ms Butrumlis said.
People can also watch gem cutting demonstrations or purchase homemade food, lucky dips, raffles or jewellery or participate in activities.
There will be low to high-end gemstones and minerals to see or purchase.
Warrnambool Gem Show runs at the school hall from 9am to 5pm on Saturday and 9am to 4pm on Sunday.
