The Standard
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Warrnambool Gem Club's annual show running at Our Lady Help of Christians on January 14 and 15

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated January 12 2023 - 3:48pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool Gem Club secretary Alan Altmann holding calcite and president Helen Butrumlis with opalised wood. Picture: Anthony Brady

A FOSSIL dating back to an estimated 200 to 400 million years old will be on show at the Warrnambool Gem Show this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.