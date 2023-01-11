Man assaults police officer during dramatic arrest

A Warrnambool man had to be tasered twice by a police officer he assaulted during a dramatic arrest last month.
Scott Blake, 51, pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday to offences, including assaulting an emergency service worker on duty, drink-driving and breaching court orders.
The court heard the man attended a Warrnambool property in the early hours of December 6, despite being prohibited from the address.
He told the two female occupants they didn't need to be afraid of him but the court heard he'd not long been released from jail after being convicted of strangling one of them in December 2021.
Triple-0 was called and police members attended the property at 1.20am.
When a male officer attempted to arrest Blake, he swung a fist at him before a scuffle broke out.
The pair fell to the ground and Blake continued to resist arrest.
The court heard a second officer deployed OC spray which had no effect on Blake.
The male officer was then forced to twice taser the man, who was highly aggressive, in order to restrain him.
The incident came less than 12 months after that same male officer was seriously assaulted in an unrelated attack with a metal bat during an arrest in Warrnambool.
Blake was transported to Warrnambool Base Hospital where he verbally abused staff.
The court heard he'd driven to the Warrnambool address despite not having a licence and at 3am returned a blood alcohol reading of .189.
The offending breached a community correction order which Blake was placed on after his release from jail last year. A correction officer told the court the man was on the order for just 14 days before his arrest and his officer was willing to give him another chance.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said the offending was "simply not tolerated".
"It's not your right to do what you feel and to go and do harm hurt to your family members, to the police, to the community, to the nurses, to the patients, to the doctors," he said.
"It just has to stop."
Blake was jailed for three months and will continue on the correction order upon his release. His licence was disqualified for 40 months.
