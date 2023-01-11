SOUTH-WEST councils are going ahead with Australia Day citizenship ceremonies, despite the option to hold them either side of January 26.
In mid-December, federal Immigration, Citizenship and Multicultural Affairs minister Andrew Giles said councils across Australia could hold citizenship ceremonies on or around the national day.
Councils were previously required to hold the ceremony on Australia Day but the change to the federal government code meant they could be held between January 23 and 29.
A Warrnambool City Council spokesman said this year's ceremony, which would welcome 20 new citizens, had been planned for months and would not be changed.
"Council has not formally discussed this Australian Government decision but it does provide councils with more flexibility and is an acknowledgement that some people are uncomfortable with the current format and timing of Australia Day," the spokesman said.
"All citizenship ceremonies are important regardless of the day on which they are held."
The council held four citizenship ceremonies welcoming 104 people last year.
In 2021 there were three ceremonies held for 61 people and in 2020 there were 26 people naturalised in a single ceremony.
A Moyne Shire spokeswoman said it welcomed the opportunity for council's to choose to when they could hold ceremonies.
"We are working towards holding community consultation and feedback sessions later in the year giving our residents the opportunity to comment on future ceremonies," she said.
She said this year's date would not be changed as the announcement was made after the new citizens were invited to attend.
"We have reached out to our First Nations community and are looking forward to making this year's event a commemorative day of inclusion, reflection and unity," she said.
The spokeswoman said the shire had not determined whether it would cease holding citizenship ceremonies on Australia Day.
She said in 2022, Moyne Shire Council hosted three citizenship ceremonies across the year, naturalising 37 citizens. This year's ceremony will be held in Koroit.
Corangamite Shire mayor Ruth Gstrein said the council had not discussed the issue.
"It's a really good day of coming together and we'll be having an Acknowledgement to Country," Cr Gstrein said.
"I appreciate some people in the area have issues with it but at this stage it hasn't been discussed yet.
"We're keen to discuss it with the Aboriginal community. We have Jason Mifsud coming to talk to the council about reconciliation in the coming months."
Cr Gstrein said six people would be naturalised at this year's ceremony in Noorat.
Ceremonies throughout the year are also held before council meetings.
A Southern Grampians Shire spokeswoman said a citizenship ceremony would be held as part of Australia Day celebrations in Hamilton this year.
Glenelg Shire Council was contacted.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.