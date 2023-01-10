A man with a violent criminal history plans to contest charges he seriously assaulted a woman at a Portland apartment almost seven years ago.
Michael Wallace, also known as Michael Hopkins, appeared in Portland Magistrates Court on Tuesday charged with serious assault offences, including recklessly causing injury.
The charges carry a maximum penalty of five years' jail.
The court heard on May 5, 2016, Mr Wallace and the female complainant were at an apartment in Portland celebrating a friend's birthday.
The group left for Portland's Iron Bar but Mr Wallace and the woman stayed at the apartment where they had a heated argument.
Police allege the man seriously assaulted the complainant, throwing her onto the bed and then the floor where she allegedly landed face-first.
A police prosecutor said when the complainant tried to break free, she was chased and allegedly punched to the face and body before being pushed onto a balcony.
She alleged the woman was grabbed by the hair and again thrown face-first to the ground.
The court heard the complainant was later seen distressed at the Iron Bar where she collapsed outside.
Emergency services were called and the woman was transported to Portland hospital.
The prosecutor said the complainant suffered extensive bruising to the face and arms, as well as minor tissue damage.
Mr Wallace was arrested at the nearby apartment. During a police interview, he denied assaulting the complainant, stating there was an argument and she headbutted a wall.
He said if the alleged assaults had occurred, the complainant's injures would have been more severe.
Lawyer Katrina Hartman, representing the accused, said her client's case had been significantly delayed due to a hold-up in obtaining the complainant's medical documentation.
She said her client denied the allegations and the cause of the alleged victim's injuries was in dispute.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge observed photos of the complainant's injuries during Tuesday's contest mention hearing.
He said the photographs were clear and powerful and he "put London to a brick" that no doctor would be prepared to speculate in terms of causation except that it was blunt trauma.
Mr Lethbridge said if found guilty of the allegations, Mr Wallace would be a "very real risk of an immediate and substantial term of imprisonment".
He said shortly before the allegations were made, Mr Wallace was convicted of assaulting police and recklessly causing injury.
Three years earlier the accused man was convicted of multiple assaults, the court heard.
Mr Lethbridge said he was reluctant to waste two days of court time for a contested hearing.
But he said the prosecution may have "some difficulties".
The matter was adjourned for a further contest mention hearing on January 16.
If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual assault, family or domestic violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit www.1800RESPECT.org.au. In an emergency, call 000.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
