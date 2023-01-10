A cashless society is making busking a tougher gig than ever, says south-west artist Anton Cleary.
Cleary busks on Liebig Street's shopping and restaurant strip twice a week, at Sackville Street in Port Fairy on Thursdays, and Warrnambool record store Prehistoric Sounds on Saturdays.
He has been performing in the region for about three years.
"One of the issues these days is people use credit cards more so than cash so the days of chucking in a bit of money are fading," Cleary said.
"Another thing that happens is people are going up and down (the street) every day so they're not going to keep giving every time, you might get some cash from them a couple of months later.
"Tourists also give a bit of money."
Cleary took part in a busking festival in Warrnambool late last year but said he had not seen much of a change to buskers in the city since.
He started playing acoustic guitar about eight-and-a-half years ago when he received one as a parting gift when he took an early retirement from his job as a debt collector in Melbourne with the Australian Tax Office.
"I had so much time up my sleeve I just kept playing all the time," Cleary said.
"Then I moved onto electric guitar."
He undertook lessons for two years, within the first 12 months writing his own music, and has since released 10 albums. The musician said he'd like to see more people busking in Warrnambool.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
