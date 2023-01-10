The Standard

Warrnambool busker Anton Cleary says a cashless society is impacting on buskers

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated January 11 2023 - 3:44pm, first published January 10 2023 - 3:30pm
South-west musician Anton Cleary busks at various locations in Warrnambool and Port Fairy throughout the week. He said a cashless society is making it a tough gig but hopes to see more buskers on the scene in the future. Picture by Anthony Brady

A cashless society is making busking a tougher gig than ever, says south-west artist Anton Cleary.

