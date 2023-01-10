Warrnambool sprintcar driver Grant Stansfield says capturing a feature race win in Saturday night's A-Main in Horsham is a strong confidence-booster ahead of the 50th South West Conveyancing Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic later this month.
Stansfield won the round six 30-lap feature of the Sprintcars Racing Association of Victoria Series, capturing the lead in the 23rd lap and holding on for victory.
He said it was a pleasing to come away with the win after a few technical issues with the car this season.
"It was a bit of a relief to be honest, prior to that we'd only done four or five nights of racing, we've had a few fuel issues and whatnot which took us a few nights to rectify," he told The Standard.
"It's just a relief to have a good night and have a win, but also just to finish a race. We got better as the night went on and the car was great which makes my job a lot easier.
"It was one of those nights we didn't need to do a lot to the car, it was all pretty straightforward."
He said the January 27-29 classic was right in front of mind and believed it was an important result as the team geared up for the challenge ahead in Warrnambool.
"Sprintcar racing is all about confidence, it can have a big swing on your results. Even to just get a trouble-free night in and winning on top definitely helps the confidence for sure ahead of the classic," he said.
"We'll do Avalon this weekend, which will be another round of the Eureka series and then we'll do the classic after that to make sure we don't ding all our stuff up. It's an exciting time of the year."
The mechanic said the classic was the pinnacle of sprintcar racing in Australia and he was counting down the days until the town got racing fever.
"It's the whole event, take the racing aside it's just a huge event for Warrnambool," he said.
"Being a Warrnambool boy and growing up around it, ultimately it's the one everyone wants to win in Australia.
"I'll just enjoy the whole event - I was lucky enough to make the final the other year on the last night and that was my main goal to make the show.
"If I can make it again that'd be great."
