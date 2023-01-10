Warrnambool's Middle Island proved to be a popular resting place for a southern elephant seal on Monday.
The Standard was sent these pictures by a keen-eyed observer.
Another southern elephant seal has been spotted at Portland, according to a Conservation Regulator spokeswoman.
"We are aware of two different southern elephant seals that have been seen at Stingray Bay in Warrnambool and the Portland Boat Ramp recently," the spokeswoman said.
"Both appear to be resting and uninjured and we will continue to monitor their welfare."
"With seals becoming regular visitors to the Victorian coast, it's important the public obey all rules around marine mammals to protect themselves and the animal.
"This includes no feeding and always staying at least 30 metres away and 50 metres if with a dog."
Southern elephant seals are known to visit and rest on Victorian beaches.
Southern elephant seals visit subantarctic islands to breed and to moult.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.