The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Southern elephant seal basks in the sun near Warrnambool's Middle Island

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated January 10 2023 - 3:21pm, first published 3:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Warrnambool's Middle Island proved to be a popular resting place for a southern elephant seal on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.