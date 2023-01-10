Housing affordability has declined at a greater rate in regional Victoria than in metropolitan areas, according to the new Housing Industry Association Victoria executive director.
Keith Ryan said a lack of affordable housing in the south-west was due, in part, to a number of people exiting cities after the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Unfortunately it's a common issue right across the country but it might be slightly worse in your area because it's an attractive place to live," Mr Ryan said.
He said it was increasingly difficult to source qualified tradespeople in regional Victoria.
"There's plenty of work in metropolitan areas and there are also a lot of competing demands from flood-affected areas," Mr Ryan said.
"There's a lot going on in Queensland and NSW that is taking Victorian tradespeople away from other jobs."
Mr Ryan said he believed the exodus from cities after the pandemic had slowed and some people may move back to a metropolitan area.
He said the lack of affordable housing across the nation had been "building up for a long time".
"There's a shortage of homes - not just in regional Australia," Mr Ryan said.
"COVID brought things to a head and then there have been the subsequent issues of supply problems overseas and the Russia-Ukraine war."
Mr Ryan said it was also taking longer for homes to be built and locked-in quotes were largely a thing of the past due to the unpredictability of prices.
"What used to take nine months is taking 12 months, if you're lucky," he said.
Mr Ryan said while it was frustrating for buyers unable to have a price locked in, changing prices made it too hard for builders to make predictions on costs.
The Standard has spoken to a number of people in recent months who have struggled to find an affordable home due to the housing shortage.
Maddie Kellett, 18, told The Standard late last year she had been unable to find a rental since moving to the city in February. She previously lived in a tent in a friend's backyard and then moved to a motel after applying for dozens of rentals.
Late last year Brophy Family and Youth Services housing support and linkages manager Leah McDonald said there were very few affordable rentals in Warrnambool.
She said Brophy was supporting 30 people who were "sleeping rough" in the south-west.
Meanwhile, Everybody's Home has revealed more renters are at risk of plunging into housing stress in 2023 as they face steep rent rises when thousands of properties are wiped from an affordable housing scheme.
According to the latest federal government figures, this year more than 6600 affordable homes will be lost under the scrapped National Rental Affordability Scheme (NRAS).
The NRAS provides affordable rentals to people earning low and middle incomes.
