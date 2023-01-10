The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Perfect storm leads to housing affordability crisis across south-west

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated January 10 2023 - 4:01pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A lack of rentals has driven up prices across the south.west.

Housing affordability has declined at a greater rate in regional Victoria than in metropolitan areas, according to the new Housing Industry Association Victoria executive director.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.