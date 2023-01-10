The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Warrnambool police clear sportsman over alleged intimate images

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated January 10 2023 - 6:17pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police clear sportsman over alleged intimate images

A Warrnambool sportsman alleged to have sent and requested intimate images from junior players will not be arrested or charged by police.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.