Police clear sportsman over alleged intimate images

A Warrnambool sportsman alleged to have sent and requested intimate images from junior players will not be arrested or charged by police.
A Warrnambool police Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Investigation Team officer launched an investigation during December last year into allegations raised under mandatory reporting requirements.
Detective Senior Constable Lee Stewart on Tuesday confirmed he headed that investigation.
"I have had a few kids attend the (Warrnambool) police station," he said.
"They have provided police with (mobile telephone) screenshots.
"Every single person was over the age of 16 years old and not under the care or supervision of him.
"Police have no power to arrest or interview him."
He said the investigation is now considered closed.
The allegations were first raised more than 12 months ago and brought to the attention of sports administrators.
