AN international illusionist inspired by his late grandfather, Port Fairy magician Stanley Boyd, will perform a rare regional show in Warrnambool.
Stanley's grandson Michael Boyd will perform Mystique - Magic and Illusion Spectacular at Warrnambool's Lighthouse Theatre later this month.
"Stanley was born in Yambuk but later moved to Port Fairy - he was a showman in the 1920s," Michael, a finalist in season seven of Australia's Got Talent in 2013, said.
"He would use silent films in his performances, the cinema in Port Fairy, Reardon Theatre, would borrow the films. He was my hero."
It was during visits to the south-west to see his grandparents that Stanley began to teach Michael magic.
"I got hooked," Michael said.
"One of the first tricks he taught me was the Chinese linking rings.
"I never got to perform with him but I have some of his treasures at home. Every time I walk past them it reminds me of him."
By the age of 13, Michael joined the Young Magicians Magic School to hone his craft.
Following high school he was performing three shows a day.
Michael visits his family in Port Fairy each June long weekend.
It was during one of these trips that he met his partner.
"Who would have expected I would meet someone from my hometown?" Michael said.
He said south-west businesses, including restaurants, cafes and bars, had been very supportive.
"I live in Melbourne but when I come here I can relax and enjoy, without the hustle and bustle of the city," he said.
Michael will perform two shows, one at 2pm and another at 7pm, on January 21.
The show includes people levitating, and being chopped up, and will finish with a finale that involves spikes and being locked in a box.
"I love living on the edge," Michael said.
Mystique features illusions designed by the same team who work with legendary American magician David Copperfield with jaw-dropping escapes, levitations, transformations, special effects, mind-blowing disappearances tied in with comedy and dancers.
Tickets are available at lighthousetheatre.com.au
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
