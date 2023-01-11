It's a brand new year, and as the end of the holidays draws closer, it's time to pull out the bags from the back of the closet and get back into school mode.
The long summer holidays can seem endless to a primary school-aged child (and their parents, too), so it's easy to fall out of that organised routine that is so important for good learning and general well-being.
Now it's time for a reset, and the best way you can help your child prepare for the first term is to start good habits now, so they are ready right from day one.
Anna Pieterse is a primary school principal keen to see well-prepared students when her school resumes classes for 2023. "Getting back into the rhythm for school is important and will help with the transition from holiday to school time again, especially for our younger ones," she said.
These are Anna's top five tips for ensuring you and your child can hit the ground running in the new school year.
Following Anna's suggestions will also help calm your child's nerves for their first day back. This will encourage the confidence they need for a positive and fulfilling school experience.
What is your child's most important learning tool?
Is it their laptop, their books, or is it their vision?
As kids are getting ready to go back to school, remember to get their eyes tested since children don't often complain of vision difficulties.
This is usually because they simply don't realise that they are seeing differently than everyone else.
It is important for parents to be able to recognise the signs of a vision problem.
These may include squinting, head turns or tilts, moving closer to see things, reading difficulties or poor attention with near tasks.
In a comprehensive optometry exam for school-aged children, we not only ensure their eyes are healthy and measure how well they see, but also examine their binocular vision - which involves how well their eyes are aligned, how they move and coordinate together, and how well they focus for near tasks - all of which are essential for learning.
Problems with binocular vision can cause symptoms such as eye strain, fatigue, headaches and poor concentration.
Solutions to help may include prescription glasses or vision therapy eye exercises.
The team at Penry Routson Optometrists have a passion for providing high quality customer service and a reputation for providing excellent eyecare and offering their clients a full range of eye wear.
At Penry Routson Optometrists we take a strong interest in how your vision plays a part in your everyday life. We provide comprehensive eye care services beginning with an eye health check and following up where necessary with further testing designed to meet the needs of everyone in your family, from babies to seniors.
To find out more you can speak with one of our dispensing staff on (03) 55612331.
Book now via phone or visit penryroutson.com.au/book-now.
Director of Kip McGrath Warrnambool, Elisa Lehmann-Kay, is a qualified teacher who is passionate about making a difference in the educational outcomes of students.
Like many of her colleagues, Elisa became frustrated she was not making the impact on students' lives, which had driven her to become a teacher.
Daily she saw too many students slipping through the cracks and this was completely unacceptable to her.
She could see many students were struggling with picking up the basics of Math and English.
Looking to bridge the gap, Elisa decided to purchase Kip McGrath Warrnambool.
She wanted to help the students of Warrnambool and its surrounds to catch up and keep up.
She now leads a team of dedicated teachers to make a positive difference in the educational outcomes of students through:
1. Building Confidence.
2. Building Relationships
3. Building Programs tailored to the student's needs.
4. Believing that EVERY child can learn if they are given the RIGHT program.
It is an absolute privilege to work with these students and to see them thrive.
Every child CAN learn. They just need to be given the right tools and guidance to do so.
Our tutoring methods at Kip McGrath Warrnambool give children a way of proactively improving their education.
This is true for students who are at the top of the class and also for those who just can't seem to 'keep up'.
Coming along every week for tutoring reminds them they are working towards an important goal.
It also allows them to see they are not the only child who needs extra help.
We see confidence growing week by week and our students feel happy about their learning.
We offer a free assessment to establish your child's needs and use this as the basis for your child's individualised learning program.
Contact us today on 03 55612345 or warrnambool@kipmcgrath.com.au to see if we can help your child, or visit our website to book a free assessment.
Qualified teachers, all registered with Victorian Institute of Teaching
We offer one-hour lessons, Monday to Friday after school, 3.45pm, 5pm and 6.15pm
In-centre or online face-to-face tutoring available
Australian Tutoring Association member
Year 1 - 10 maths and English