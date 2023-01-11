Make sure to book a back-to-school eye test Advertising Feature

It is important for parents to be able to recognise the signs of a vision problem. Picture supplied.

What is your child's most important learning tool?



Is it their laptop, their books, or is it their vision?



As kids are getting ready to go back to school, remember to get their eyes tested since children don't often complain of vision difficulties.



This is usually because they simply don't realise that they are seeing differently than everyone else.

It is important for parents to be able to recognise the signs of a vision problem.



These may include squinting, head turns or tilts, moving closer to see things, reading difficulties or poor attention with near tasks.

In a comprehensive optometry exam for school-aged children, we not only ensure their eyes are healthy and measure how well they see, but also examine their binocular vision - which involves how well their eyes are aligned, how they move and coordinate together, and how well they focus for near tasks - all of which are essential for learning.

Problems with binocular vision can cause symptoms such as eye strain, fatigue, headaches and poor concentration.



Solutions to help may include prescription glasses or vision therapy eye exercises.

The team at Penry Routson Optometrists have a passion for providing high quality customer service and a reputation for providing excellent eyecare and offering their clients a full range of eye wear.



At Penry Routson Optometrists we take a strong interest in how your vision plays a part in your everyday life. We provide comprehensive eye care services beginning with an eye health check and following up where necessary with further testing designed to meet the needs of everyone in your family, from babies to seniors.



To find out more you can speak with one of our dispensing staff on (03) 55612331.

