Elisa Lehmann-Kay leads a team of dedicated teachers to make a positive difference in the educational outcomes of students. Picture supplied.

Director of Kip McGrath Warrnambool, Elisa Lehmann-Kay, is a qualified teacher who is passionate about making a difference in the educational outcomes of students.

Like many of her colleagues, Elisa became frustrated she was not making the impact on students' lives, which had driven her to become a teacher.

Daily she saw too many students slipping through the cracks and this was completely unacceptable to her.

She could see many students were struggling with picking up the basics of Math and English.

Looking to bridge the gap, Elisa decided to purchase Kip McGrath Warrnambool.



She wanted to help the students of Warrnambool and its surrounds to catch up and keep up.

She now leads a team of dedicated teachers to make a positive difference in the educational outcomes of students through:

1. Building Confidence.

2. Building Relationships

3. Building Programs tailored to the student's needs.

4. Believing that EVERY child can learn if they are given the RIGHT program.

It is an absolute privilege to work with these students and to see them thrive.

Every child CAN learn. They just need to be given the right tools and guidance to do so.

Our tutoring methods at Kip McGrath Warrnambool give children a way of proactively improving their education.

This is true for students who are at the top of the class and also for those who just can't seem to 'keep up'.

Coming along every week for tutoring reminds them they are working towards an important goal.



It also allows them to see they are not the only child who needs extra help.



We see confidence growing week by week and our students feel happy about their learning.

We offer a free assessment to establish your child's needs and use this as the basis for your child's individualised learning program.

Contact us today on 03 55612345 or warrnambool@kipmcgrath.com.au to see if we can help your child, or visit our website to book a free assessment.

