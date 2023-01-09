The Standard
A 54-year-old woman has been charged with four fraud-related offences

AT
By Andrew Thomson
January 10 2023 - 8:45am
Woman charged after passing dud cheque. This is a file image.

A 54-year-old Portland south woman has been charged with fraud-related offences after failing to pay for groceries worth just under $600.

