A 54-year-old Portland south woman has been charged with fraud-related offences after failing to pay for groceries worth just under $600.
Police Detective Senior Constable Victoria Hudson, of the Portland crime investigation unit, said the woman was arrested on Monday, interviewed, charged with four offences and bailed to appear in the Portland Magistrates Court on April 4.
Police will allege the woman used a cheque to pay for groceries, which bounced in the following days.
The woman was then contacted by the supermarket staff and she allegedly provided the number from a stolen credit card to pay for the items.
The woman has an extremely extensive criminal record for similar offending, which has resulted in her serving jail terms in the past.
The woman is also expected to be charged with more alleged offences before she gets to court.
Detective Senior Constable Hudson said that while paying with a cheque was a legitimate transaction, she requested that business owners only took cheques from trusted customers.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.