Rediscovering her love of art during the COVID-19 lockdowns has led to a new business for Warrnambool's Madeline Farley.
She opened the doors on her new Fairy Street shop - MFA Stationary and Gifts - on December 17 which is stocked with items that showcase her talent.
"I'm an artist and I design the majority of the stationary we have in the store," she said.
"We have a lot of things like stickers, notebooks and stationary."
Ms Farley has been running her business online for about two years and it was a conversation at the Port Fairy Folk Festival market where she had a stall that the idea for opening her own store gained momentum.
"We had so many people asking if they could buy from us in person that we decided to get into the process of opening a store," she said.
"I've always wanted to open up a store. Probably since I was 16 I always studied art and business at school.
"Then when the opportunity arose we kind of took it."
Ms Farley had studied art at school but for about for or five years she took a break from it until COVID-19 hit.
"During COVID, I didn't lose my job but we had to close down and then I decided I needed something to do," she said.
"I had a lot of free time.
"So I started doing some artwork and from there I had a few people ask to purchase from me when I was just posting online."
Ms Farley then started an Etsy shop. "It just grew over time," she said.
At school, she wanted to illustrate children's picture books but she ended up working in multiple shops around Warrnambool and ended up loving the business side of things.
"It was probably just over 12 months ago that I thought 'I'd love to be able to do that one day myself," Ms Farley said.
"I didn't think I'd end up here."
She describes her art as "more cartoon kind of style". "I'm also very floral-based, so anything with flowers is what I do," she said.
"A majority of the stuff that I do is drawn on an iPad and then converted into merchandise."
Ms Farley has turned her illustrations into stickers which people put on their phones, laptops and notebooks.
"They're more of a decorative piece," she said.
The store also stocks giftware, dessert candles, scrunchies, hair clips, wax melts and diffusers as well as home decor.
"We do a few pop culture-type things. We have celebrity air fresheners and celebrity candles on their way," she said.
"We also do a lot of custom portraits as well for people which are pretty popular. They're digitally drawn and then printed."
They also do custom glassware with vinyl and sublimation printing done on the same day it is ordered.
Ms Farley said she had had a mix of locals and tourists through the doors since opening on December 17.
"It's been very busy, especially lots of people coming because they find us on Tic Tok and Instagram," she said.
"We're trying to open up a shop that's more for the younger people of Warrnambool because I felt like there wasn't anything for us around here.
"Since we couldn't find one we decided to open one."
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
