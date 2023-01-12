If you'd like your event to feature in the weekly What's On email lillian.altman@warrnamboolstandard.com.au or warrnamboolstandard@austcommunitymedia.com.au by 3pm on Wednesday the week of the event. Please include the name, location and time of the event.
MUSIC: Glenn Kelly, Warrnambool RSL, from 5.30pm. Bruce Campbell and The Common Ground, fundraiser for the Middle Island Penguin Project, 9am-11am daily in January. Tids, 9pm-10.30pm, Hidden Spheres, 10.30pm-12:30am, Warrnambool Laneway Bar. DJ Walter Bool, Frolic Lane, from 4pm.
FOODIES: Taste trail open days, various times and locations, Moyne shire.
FILM: Armageddon Time, Reardon Theatre, Port Fairy, 7pm-10pm.
BOOKS: Blarney Books and Art, Port Fairy, 18th birthday party, 7pm-9pm.
QUILTS: Displayed at Brauer College, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 10am-4pm.
MARKET: Summer Night Market with live music, Lake Pertobe, 4.30pm-8.30pm.
GEMS: Gem Show, Our Lady Help of Christians Primary School hall, Warrnambool, 9am-5pm, Sunday 9am-4pm.
MARKET: Port Fairy Community Market, Railway Place, 8.30am-2pm.
MUSIC: Leela Misel, The Ombibulous Project, Port Fairy, 7pm-8.30pm. Kim Churchill, Narrawong Mechanics Institute Hall, from 6pm. Frolic Lane, various bands, from 2pm. Cally Hotel, Warrnambool, 2pm-10pm.
TRAINS: 2023 Warrnambool Model Railway Annual Exhibition, St Joseph's Primary School, 10am-4pm Saturday and Sunday.
MUSIC: Osmonov + Elhay, Noodledoof Brewing Co., from 1pm. Pyper and Dylan, Woolsthorpe Union Station Hotel, 2pm-5pm. The Ferriters, Hotel Warrnambool, from 3pm. Frolic Lane, 2pm-8pm.
FILM: See How They Run, Reardon Theatre, Port Fairy, 5pm-8pm.
MARKET: Fresh Market Warrnambool, Lake Pertobe, 8.30am-1pm.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
