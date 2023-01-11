The Standard
Two-lot subdivision for Cobden, Port Campbell properties lodged with Corangamite Shire Council

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated January 11 2023 - 1:52pm, first published 11:30am
A proposed two-lot subdivision in Cobden could help relieve the town's housing shortage.

A pair of proposed two-lot subdivisions in Cobden and Port Campbell could help ease the towns' housing crisis if approved.

