A pair of proposed two-lot subdivisions in Cobden and Port Campbell could help ease the towns' housing crisis if approved.
A planning permit application to divide 4.052 square-metres of land at 1205 Camperdown-Cobden Road - about one kilometre north of the town centre - has been lodged with Corangamite Shire Council.
The proposal seeks to redefine the property's boundaries, dividing it into lot 1 measuring 1.662 square-metres and lot 2 consisting of an area of 2.391 square-metres.
It also seeks to develop a four-bedroom dwelling with an open-plan kitchen, lounge and meals area, additional lounge and amenities on lot 2.
It comes as the council works to deliver the 20-year Cobden Structure Plan.
The document projects an increase of 1300 residents across 10 years and the organisation wants to unlock land for an additional 600 houses over that period.
It also identified three 'growth nodes' suitable for dwellings through an outward expansion including an area near the intersection of Camperdown-Cobden Road.
Elsewhere, another two-lot subdivision has been lodged with council for 77 Hennessy Street, Port Campbell.
The 1012 subject site 580 metres east of the main commercial hub of Lord Street is vacant and undeveloped.
The plans propose to divide the land into two parcels, measuring 471 and 541 square-metres, respectively.
The council has repeatedly called for infill development in Port Campbell after it confirmed the ongoing $8 million Arches Estate project would be the last outward expansion of the town.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.