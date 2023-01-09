Moyne Shire Council has outgrown its Koroit depot and has begun the search for a new location.
The council took the first steps towards establishing a new Koroit depot and has called for expressions of interest for a suitable parcel of land.
Mayor Karen Foster said seeking expressions of interest for the sale or lease of a suitable parcel of land was the first step in a long process.
"Our Koroit depot has outgrown its current site in High Street and the time is coming for it to be moved to a new location," Cr Foster said.
"There are no firm timeframes for the establishment of a new depot, but we want to get the process started and explore what options are available."
Cr Foster promised to keep the community informed on its progress.
The council's chief executive officer Brett Davis said it was important staff had modern facilities to work from that would ensure safety was a priority.
"I think we can all recognise that the depot in High Street isn't really suitable for its purpose anymore," Mr Davis said.
"This isn't a plan to consolidate all our depots onto one new site, we plan to keep depots at Mortlake, Naringal and Macarthur operational.
This isn't a plan to consolidate all our depots onto one new site...- CEO Brett Davis
"We would look at relocating some elements from those depots to a new site - like truck wash bays and bitumen storage - but given Moyne covers more than 5000 square kilometres, it's important that we have teams and equipment based in various locations around the shire." The expression of interest calls for a bigger site within the central area of Moyne, or near a township in the shire.
The project requires two to five hectares of land which can store industrial materials, plant and equipment and provide office space.
Expressions of Interest close at 2pm on February 10 and can be made online via www.moyne.vic.gov.au/Your-Council/Tenders.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
