Careers in HR: What is the wage and workload of an HR manager in Australia?

Human Resources (HR) is an integral role in any organisation. Employers and employees benefit every day from the support and structures that have been put in place by an HR team or professional. A career in HR is one that will be rich with diversity, with the qualified professional able to choose any industry to practise in with small and large teams of all kinds.

If you have ever wondered about the wage and workload of an HR professional and what the factors are that influence such things, here is a guide to better understanding a career in HR.

HR qualifications

You can study HR at almost all universities, with the qualifications and course curriculum varying slightly but generally uniform across all institutions. A Master of Human Resources Management online or in-person will allow graduates to enter the workforce and be viable candidates for management roles after experience in the field.

HR professionals may also fall into the industry through other paths, especially if their role is in change management and other internal staff management positions. It is also advantageous to have knowledge or experience in areas such as contracts, payroll and conflict resolution.

What do HR professionals actually do?

You have no doubt worked in a business that has an HR presence and has dealt with HR when you are starting with and leaving an organisation. Although you may be unfamiliar with what sort of tasks and responsibilities this department manages.



Generally speaking, typical tasks that an HR professional will manage includes:

Writing position descriptions and publishing them on recruitment and job-seeking platforms

Interviewing candidates and recruiting staff

Designing training tools, presentations and leading training workshops

Implementing staff policies and communicating them to employees

Ensuring workplaces are inclusive and safe

Onboarding new employees and offboarding leaving employees

Performance managing staff

Working with management to create remuneration and benefit schemes

Staying abreast of industry changes and legislation that needs to be implemented

Creating success plans and adequate leadership training

What is the salary of an HR manager?

There are always factors that are going to influence the salary of a professional. A public company is going to be different from a private company, and the number of employees and the sector of the business is also going to influence that sum. The following HR manager salary estimations are based on job boards in Australia.

The Indeed job board places an HR manager's salary at an approximate average of $114,000. Interestingly, Talent.com comes in at an approximate average of $125,00 for an HR manager, and PayScale at $91,000. These estimations are base salaries and will not always take into account bonus structures. All job board platforms indicate that this profession is safe and strong in demand.

What does a typical career trajectory look like for an HR manager?

Just like salary estimations, predicting the trajectory of an HR professional can be a complex task. There are many factors that may impact the time it takes for an HR graduate to reach a management position, so take these timeframes as an approximation and seek further insight from professionals in the industry or discuss with your lecturers and educators.

Assuming an HR graduate enters a lathe organisation, they may hold an HR assistant position for one to three years. This time allows the assistant to see the full range of tasks that the role demands and can see projects and tasks to completion.

The next role the professional will typically hold is an HR advisor, which will see them working as part of a team but also on their own if required to advise internal teams for one to two years. From there, the professional will be set up to enter a position as an HR consultant and can then move into an HR manager once they are equipped with the skills and leadership to lead.

