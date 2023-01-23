When Jarrod Pickford pitched a plan to create audio-visual tours of the south-west, he had no idea it would result in the release of 500 podcasts and international partnerships.
The Storytowns podcast founder came up with the idea in 2019 after he was announced the winner of the inaugural Ideas Place program, a partnership between the Warrnambool, Moyne and Corangamite councils, South West TAFE, Food and Fibre Great South Coast, Deakin University and LaunchVic.
The program provides start-ups with appropriate tools, events, education services, funding, sponsors, mentors and specialists.
Four years later, Storytowns has released 500 podcasts and will this year partner with international events and a public transport company in Melbourne.
"The Ideas Place is a brilliant idea, Storytowns would not exist without it," Mr Pickford said.
"The support and knowledge I gained from attending the classes was a vital part to launching Storytowns.
"If anyone has a start-up idea, or you want to expand your business nationally, I would strongly advise you to participate in the program."
Mr Pickford said participants not only learned about how to launch and grow their business, but also had the opportunity to make new friends and acquaintances vital to their growth.
Expressions of interest to join the 2023 Ideas Place program close on January 27.
Mr Pickford said he had seen many start-ups doing "amazing things" in the south-west and businesses from the first Idea Place classes were still "going strong".
"It's really exciting to see multiple councils in the area wanting to support local start-ups," he said.
When asked what advice he would give to the next generation of start-ups, Mr Pickford said the learning never stops but the journey gets easier.
"We're only a young company and I am still learning a lot about navigating a start-up," he said.
"It can be fun at times and really rewarding, but like every other business it can also be extremely tough."
To find out more and submit an expression of interest visit theideasplace.com.au.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
