Warrnambool and District Cricket Association women's representative coach Jason Elliott believes his side's resounding win over Hamilton at Reid Oval on Sunday will give it confidence heading into its next match.
The home team won its first Festival of Cricket game by 85 runs, dismissing Hamilton for 101 after amassing 5-186 from 30 overs.
"They played exceptionally well," Elliott said.
"The most pleasing aspect was it was a real team performance. Everyone contributed in some way.
"I thought with the bat the top-order did a really good job and we didn't at any stage lose wickets in clumps."
A highlight of the match was Warrnambool pair Jaz Bowater and Shannon Johnson combining for a 90-run stand.
Bowater finished unbeaten with a composed 45 while Johnson was at her destructive best, smacking 68 from just 41 deliveries.
The second-drop batter took full advantage of the fast Reid Oval outfield, finding the boundary rope on 14 occasions.
"Shannon, she set herself up," Elliott said.
"She did some hard work early in the innings and then 68 off 41 with some really good power-hitting towards the back end.
"And Jaz, I think she batted for 27 overs and was really the backbone."
The wickets were spread among the Warrnambool bowlers, with all seven bowlers taking at least one.
Jacque Dickson (3-4) was the most effective for the home side against a Hamilton batting line-up best served by Leah Drendel (42 runs).
Elliott said his side bowled well in partnerships and was most impressed by the players' fielding performance.
"(We took) some really good catches and the ground fielding was excellent," he said. "We put a lot of pressure on early and got a couple of wickets in the first block of 10. It's a pretty complete performance, I'm pretty pleased."
Johnson was full of praise for her side and was modest when asked about her batting heroics.
"The girls played an awesome game," she said. "I'd say I played alright but it's a team effort at the end of the day."
Warrnambool takes on South East in Mount Gambier on January 15, with a place in the final against Colac on the line. Johnson believes the side is a good chance of replicating its success.
"I think if we play like we did yesterday we'll be good," she said. "I think we're missing a couple of the girls this coming week but I'm sure we'll be fine with the girls that we have."
