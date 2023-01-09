Police seize drugs, air rifle from wanted man's home

A convicted drug dealer has been refused bail after police allegedly seized an unregistered air rifle and almost $10,000 of methamphetamine from his Portland home.
Roderick Harrison, also known as Rocky, 29, was arrested at his property in Portland's Edgar Street on Friday and subsequently charged with trafficking cannabis, trafficking methamphetamine and dealing with the proceeds of crime.
He fronted Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday, was refused bail and remanded in custody until February 13.
The court heard the man last year served more than 100 days in custody for similar offending, including drug trafficking, and was released in December on a community correction order.
Then on December 31, Portland police allegedly received information the man had obtained a large quantity of the drug ice and a hand gun in Warrnambool.
Detective Senior Constable Dimitrios Vassiliou, of the Portland police crime investigation unit, told the court the man was intercepted on January 6 after his vehicle was observed at a Portland property known for it's "high drug activity".
The detective said the man was wanted on two outstanding warrants for alleged family violence-related offending in June.
He said when police told Mr Harrison he was under arrest, he became irritated and tried to go inside.
Detective Senior Constable Vassiliou said he observed the man had a bulge in the blue jacket he was wearing, which he believed may have been the reported hand gun.
He alleged the man pulled out a black bumbag, which he then threw onto the roof of his unit. Mr Harrison was arrested and a search of the bag allegedly located a quantity of cannabis, $430 cash, plastic deal bags and more than 14 grams of the drug ice.
The methamphetamine is believed to have a street value of almost $10,000 and was five times the amount considered to be a traffickable quantity.
Detective Senior Constable Vassiliou said a subsequent search of Mr Harrison's unit located an unregistered air rifle.
He said the accused man told police the drugs and gun weren't his but it was likely his finger prints would be found on the rifle.
Detective Senior Constable Vassiliou said at the time of Mr Harrison's arrest he was with his partner and co-accused, who was also arrested at the Edgar Street property.
He alleged the woman told police the accused man helped her sell the drugs because she was too drug affected to do it herself.
The woman allegedly told police they'd not long attended a property in Blackwood Court and Mr Harrison had sold drugs to three other people that she did not name.
The court heard the accused woman was bailed at the weekend and would appear in Portland Magistrates Court on April 4.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said he wasn't prepared to release Mr Harrison into the community, that he was an unacceptable risk of continuing to offend and had failed to show exceptional circumstances why he should be bailed.
Mr Harrison was remanded in custody and will appear in court again next month. Custody management issues included withdrawing from methamphetamine and cannabis.
As he left the court the man told his family he loved them and that he never had a hand gun in his possession.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.