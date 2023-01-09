The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Portland police seize drugs, air rifle from wanted man's home

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated January 9 2023 - 3:43pm, first published 3:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police seize drugs, air rifle from wanted man's home

A convicted drug dealer has been refused bail after police allegedly seized an unregistered air rifle and almost $10,000 of methamphetamine from his Portland home.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.