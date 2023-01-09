The Standard
Updated

The ute driver lost control on a patched section of the Princes Highway

By Andrew Thomson
Updated January 9 2023 - 1:42pm, first published 1:10pm
The site of a single-vehicle collision on the Princes Highway at Illowa on Monday morning. Pictures: Anthony Brady

The 76-year-old male driver of a dual cab utility has been transported to the Warrnambool Base Hospital for assessment and treatment after rolling his vehicle near Illowa.

