The 76-year-old male driver of a dual cab utility has been transported to the Warrnambool Base Hospital for assessment and treatment after rolling his vehicle near Illowa.
The single vehicle collision happened about 9.20am Monday when the ute towing a purpose-built tandem trailer carrying a generator was heading east along the Princes Highway.
A police spokesman said the ute became unstable when travelling at about 80km/h in the 100 zone.
The combination became unsettled on a section of road that has been patched near the at the Southern Cross Road intersection.
The trailer began to wobble side-to-side, increasing in ferocity until it caused the utility to lose control.
The dual cab slid hard to the left before exiting the road surface and rolling three times down an embankment.
The driver was able to get out of the utility and passing drivers provided assistance before ambulance officers arrived.
An Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman said paramedics were called to an accident just after 9.20am at Illowa.
"A man in his 70s was taken to Warrnambool Base Hospital in a stable condition with upper body injuries," she said.
