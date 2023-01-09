Motorbike rider nabbed at 140km/h in 60 zone

A middle-aged motorbike rider is now heading to court on foot after being caught speeding at 140km/h in a 60 zone through Simpson.
Cobden police Senior Constable Rach Wass said she was stationary in Simpson when she heard the driver heading her way at 5.45pm Saturday.
She said the Simpson district man was riding a Kawasaki motorbike.
"I heard him a fair while before I saw him. He was going quick," she said.
The rider was clocked at 140km/h in a 60km/h zone.
His motorbike was seized by police and impounded, attracting towing and storage fees of $1385.
It's expected the rider will be charged with travelling at a dangerous speed and be summoned to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on a date to be fixed.
Cobden police also intercepted a Melbourne man in his 40s early Saturday morning at almost three times the legal limit for a fully licensed driver.
The driver was intercepted in Cobden, recorded a positive preliminary breath test and then soon after an evidentiary reading of .139.
The man will be summoned to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on a date to be fixed.
Senior Constable Wass said police were patrolling 24 hours every day, especially over holiday periods.
Long-time senior journalist
