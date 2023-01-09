The Standard
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

The motorbike was impounded, attracting towing and storage fees of $1385.

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated January 9 2023 - 12:47pm, first published 12:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Motorbike rider nabbed at 140km/h in 60 zone

A middle-aged motorbike rider is now heading to court on foot after being caught speeding at 140km/h in a 60 zone through Simpson.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.