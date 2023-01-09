A proposed 81-turbine Mount Fyans Wind Farm near Mortlake has reached a major milestone with its amended planning application going on public display.
The long-running proposal had caused angst in the community in the past, but since then the project has been rejigged in a bid to address concerns with the number of turbines scaled back from 85 to 81.
In 2018, a public meeting of about 500 people voiced opposition to the proposal and in 2019 a Moyne Shire Council delegation to Spring Street sought to save the town from being surrounded by wind turbines.
On Monday, Woolnorth Renewables' planning application for the reshaped proposal went on exhibition for public feedback.
Two drop-in information sessions will be held at Mortlake's RSL Hall to give the public an opportunity to ask questions.
They will be held on Wednesday, January 18 between 5.30pm and 7.30pm and Thursday, January 19 between noon and 2pm.
If approved, construction of the wind farm would start in 2024 and is tipped to inject up to $200 million into the region during construction.
The 400MW wind farm will feature turbines with a maximum blade tip height of 200 metres.
It will generate enough energy to power 280,000 homes across the Western District including the Ballarat and Bendigo regions.
The project is situated within an area of 10,686 hectares, comprising 167 properties of mostly privately owned freehold grazing land.
The company said late last year community feedback had been a significant factor in shaping the wind farm's final design.
The wind farm's proposed transport route has also been changed to avoid oversized vehicles travelling close to Mortlake.
Woolnorth Renewables spokesperson Giles Rinckes has said feedback from the community and local agencies had been invaluable for refining the project's approach to planning and design.
"While there has been a range of views shared with us on the importance and value of wind energy, community members have been clear they want to see this project designed in a way that effectively minimises impacts to neighbours and the environment," he said. A community benefit program will tip up to $85,000 into initiatives around Mortlake.
