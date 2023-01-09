MOYNE shire has appointed Goanna front man Shane Howard as this year's Australia Day Ambassador.
The January 26 event at Koroit will include a citizenship ceremony, Acknowledgement of Country, citizen of the year awards and ambassador address.
Moyne mayor Karen Foster said Howard played a pivotal role in being a champion for the community and was an inspiring ambassador.
Cr Foster said the council acknowledged many Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people did not Australia Day as a day of celebration, but said it was working with Traditional Owners towards reconciliation.
Howard told The Standard he was impressed the council would incorporate an Indigenous aspect to its ceremony.
He said the most important thing was the truth-telling part of our history.
"It's not about division, it's about our pathway to unity," he said.
