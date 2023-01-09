The Standard
Moyne shire announces Goanna front man Shane Howard as Australia Day Ambassador for Koroit ceremony

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated January 9 2023 - 4:08pm, first published 2:30pm
Goanna frontman Shane Howard has been appointed Moyne Shire's Australia Day ambassador. The day will be held in Koroit on January 26 and will include a citizen ceremony, an address by Howard and citizen of the year awards. Picture by Anthony Brady

MOYNE Shire has appointed Goanna frontman Shane Howard as this year's Australia Day ambassador.

