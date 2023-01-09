A south-west veterinary centre could soon be four times larger if a $350,000 move is approved.
A planning permit application to re-locate Cobden's Hampden Veterinary Clinic from its 22 Curdie Street site to the town's vacant Martin's Timber and Hardware building has been lodged with Corangamite Shire Council.
The proposed expansion would cater for up to 10 vets - just three would work on-site at any one time - and require the internal re-development of the 4119 square-metre building.
The project plans have also mooted changes to the site's rear, including the provision of 19 parking spaces. All heritage features of the site including the verandah would remain.
Under the proposal, a section of the existing building is also expected to be sub-let separately as an office or shop space.
Practice co-owner Simon Dean said it was an "exciting time" for the expanding business which began in 2009 and serviced more than 200 farm clients.
"We're getting tighter for room because the business is growing," he said.
"We've been really fortunate with the support we've had, we've been steadily growing since we started.
"We've gotten to the stage where we have a lot of people so we're looking for a bit more room."
IN OTHER NEWS
It comes after the business opened a second branch in Warrnambool's Lava Street in October following an increase in demand.
Mr Dean said he hoped the latest move would help underpin the role of Cobden as a service centre for the rural area.
"Martin's was closing their hardware shop which was a bit unfortunate for Cobden, but through a couple of fellas on the Cobden Business Network we were approached and asked if we were interested in buying the building," he said.
"There's a lot of people in the town thinking about the greater good and they just didn't want to have a big empty shop in the main street, so it was a chance to fill it out."
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
