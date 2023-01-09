The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Hampden Veterinary Clinic lodges plan to re-locate, expand with Corangamite Shire Council

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated January 10 2023 - 12:55pm, first published 9:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hampden Veterinary Clinic co-owner Simon Dean is excited his business is moving to a larger premises in Cobden. It comes just months after he opened a new branch in Warrnambool.

A south-west veterinary centre could soon be four times larger if a $350,000 move is approved.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.