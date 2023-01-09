FORMER Warrnambool trainer Maureen Harry had her first Queensland winner at the Sunshine Coast on Sunday.
Harry produced rank-outsider He Knows to score an impressive victory in a class-three race over 1200 metres.
The popular trainer and her husband Terry moved up north in June last year after each endured a couple of health battles.
"It's great to get a winner," Harry said.
"We purchased He Knows in an online sale for $20,000. He's a nice type of horse.
"We'll just give him a short freshen up of three weeks before finding another race for him.
"We've only had a handful of runners since we made the move up here."
He Knows was a $61 chance to win the race with betting operators and Harry admitted she had a few dollars on the five-year-old.
"We've had a good result at the nice odds - you don't need to put much on to get a few dollars," she said.
"Terry and I are enjoying the lifestyle up here.
"We're still finding our way around but things are pretty good."
He Knows, who was formerly trained by Steven O'Dea, took his stake-money to more than $130,000 with Sunday's victory.
SLOW-maturing Warrnambool galloper Bywonner finally broke his maiden status winning a race in that class over 1560 metres at Mount Gambier last week.
Trainer John Brooks said Bywonner would derive great benefit out of the victory over Go Now.
"Bywonner has been a slow-maturing horse," Brooks said.
"We've just taken our time with him. He's only had the eight starts.
"He's still learning but the win will be good for his confidence going forward.
"Bywonner was not broken in until he was a late three-year-old. He's a gross doing horse.
"My son Charlie and Luke Williams have done a lot of work with the horse which has really helped."
High-weight races which start next month are on the agenda for the five-year-old.
"Bywonner will stay all day," Brooks said.
"We'll look at those stating type of races for him. I've got a long- term aim to jump him but the problem is he's not much good on heavy tracks.
"I'm thinking of getting him ready for one or two of the early jumps races in the season."
Bywonner took his stake earnings to just short of $15,000 with his maiden victory.
WARRNAMBOOL trainer Peter Chow took time out to acknowledge the winning ride by local jockey Melissa Julius on Prophet's Choice at Werribee on Saturday.
Prophet's Choice just hung on to beat the well supported Dio in the $27,000 restricted race over 1014 metres.
"Full credit to Melissa," Chow said. "I must admit I was worried that we drew barrier 11 and the favourite Dio had gate two.
"I told Melissa to ride Prophet's Choice aggressively from the barriers to try and get a spot.
"Melissa followed the instructions to the letter.
"It's pretty obvious when your running in those sprint races you can't make mistakes and Melissa made none on Prophet's Choice.
"Her ride won the race for us."
Chow added the lightly-raced mare deserved the victory.
"Prophet's Choice had only won two races before this win but with a bit of luck shoe could have had another one or two," he said.
"We've got no big plans for her.
"We'll just try and win similar type races over the sprint distances with her."
Prophet's Choice has won more than $64,000 in stakemoney from her 18 starts.
GRAND Annual Steeplechase-winning trainer Shayne Fisher hopes Millennial Girl will gain plenty of confidence out of her victory in restricted class at Terang on Sunday.
Millennial Girl beat Magnetism and Mask Up to take out the 1200-metre contest.
"Millennial Girl has been a bit tricky in her recent races," Fisher said.
"She's hasn't been putting in. She's got a bit of ability but doesn't always deliver on race day.
"She was a disappointing last week but went home after the race and ate up so I thought I might as well run her again.
We'll try and find another suitable race for her. I'm hoping she'll take a lot out of this win."
Millennial Girl has won five races from her 40 starts.
THE first Inglis Digital Online Sale of 2023 has opened for bidding, with the 356-strong catalogue highlighted by a pair of black type race fillies and a 2.5 per cent share in a stakes-winning Blue Diamond contender.
The January (early) Online Sale has attracted an incredible 256 racehorses and race fillies which is the largest individual January catalogue in Inglis Digital's history.
Many of Australia's leading stables - including Maher-Eustace, Waterhouse-Bott, Price-Kent, Anthony and Sam Freedman, Annabel Neasham, Bjorn Baker, Kris Lees, Lindsay Park Racing and the Hawkes - have horses for sale.
Among the 49 broodmares at the sale are mares offered in foal to Pariah, Puissance de Lune and Rich Enuff and mares with foals at foot by Fierce Impact, Needs Further and Super One.
Bidding closes at 12pm on Wednesday.
