The Standard

Port Fairy and Nestles locked in for Sungold Cup Twenty20 competition

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated January 9 2023 - 3:43pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool T20 winners, Port Fairy, will compete in this season's edition of the Sungold Cup. Picture by Anthony Brady

Port Fairy produced an emphatic win over Nestles on Sunday night in the Warrnambool Twenty20 cup final but the short-form season isn't over for either team.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.