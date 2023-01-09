Port Fairy produced an emphatic win over Nestles on Sunday night in the Warrnambool Twenty20 cup final but the short-form season isn't over for either team.
The Pirates triumphed by 10 wickets in front of a strong crowd at Reid Oval and now, alongside the Factory, progress to the quarter-finals of the iconic $15,000 inter-association Sungold Cup Twenty20 competition.
In past years Warrnambool and District cricket has only been allotted one spot in the cup but due to the Grassmere competition disbanding it can now enter two teams.
There will be eight teams taking part, with one side each from the Colac, Mount Gambier, Horsham, Hamilton, Portland and South West associations, taking up the final six places.
The quarter-finals will take place on Sunday, January 22 ahead of the semi-finals and grand final which are scheduled for January 26 at Allansford.
The fixture is set to be finalised in the next week.
The Warrnambool under 17 Twenty20 decider will also be played at Allansford on the same day.
There are four teams remaining in that competition - Brierly-Christ Church, Port Fairy, Merrivale and Dennington - with the semi-finals being played later this week.
Allansford-Panmure is the reigning Sungold Cup champion after defeating Colac side City United by 18 runs in the decider last year.
Decorated Gators paceman Ben Boyd was the star of the show in that clash, snaring figures of 5-18.
