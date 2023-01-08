Police are warning drivers to stop when required at intersections with Raglan Parade after a minor collision on Monday morning in Warrnambool.
The intersections of Kelp and Japan streets with the highway, east of the Banyan Street traffic lights, and other intersections at Ardlie Street and Fitzroy Road, west of the Henna Street lights, regularly require emergency services to attend due to collisions.
Police and ambulance officers attended at the Japan Street intersection soon after 7am Monday when a white Mazda was involved in collision after a vehicle failed to give way.
Ambulance officers attended and one driver was taken to hospital for observation.
Both air bags of the Mazda were deployed and it's expected an infringement notice for failing to stop will be issued to one of the drivers.
Sergeant Chris Brown said police regularly patrolled the areas, looking for vehicles failing to stop as required, because they were high rate collision zones.
"All motorists must stop at stop signs, or they risk receiving heavy fines," he said.
"There are a lot of collisions at those intersections. Stop when required and at the very least when facing give-way signs we ask all drivers to use those intersections with the utmost caution."
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.