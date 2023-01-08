Police seek help to find missing man

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate missing Chetwynd man John.
The 76-year-old was last seen at an address on Smokey Creek Road, Chetwynd, about 2pm on Sunday.
Chetwynd is about 40 kilometres north of Casterton.
Police and family have concerns for John as he has dementia.
John is Caucasian with a thin build and talks with an English accent.
He was last seen wearing a pale coloured hat, a striped t-shirt in blue, white and red, boots and brown shorts.
Anyone who sights John, or has information on his whereabouts, is urged to contact Horsham police station on 5382 9200.
