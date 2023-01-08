The Standard

Warrnambool trainer Aaron Purcell wins Koroit Cup with Prospectus

By Tim Auld
Updated January 8 2023 - 6:55pm, first published 6:02pm
Trainer Aaron Purcell won his fourth Koroit Cup on Sunday.

Former Chris Waller galloper Prospectus gave Warrnambool trainer Aaron Purcell his fourth victory in the Koroit Cup at Warrnambool on Sunday.

