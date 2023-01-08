Former Chris Waller galloper Prospectus gave Warrnambool trainer Aaron Purcell his fourth victory in the Koroit Cup at Warrnambool on Sunday.
Prospectus, aided by a brilliant ride from Linda Meech, defeated Beaufort Park to take out the 1700-metre feature.
Matt Cumani-trained Hint of Stars rounded out the placings.
Purcell purchased Prospectus for $27,000 in an online Inglis sale last year.
The six-year-old, who has won four of his 18 starts for Purcell, took his stake earnings for his new owners to over $100,000.
Purcell said Sunday's Koroit Cup was over after Meech jumped clear of Prospectus' rivals at the barriers.
"It was a top ride by Linda," Purcell told The Standard.
"The race was as good as over once Prospectus jumped cleanly from the gates.
"He's one tough horse. He's won three in a row for us.
"Prospectus has turned into a bargain buy for his owners.
"He's really thrived with the change of environment from Waller's stables to our Warrnambool yard.
"I'm not really sure where we'll go with him for his next start but there's a few options on the table.
"We'll keep on racing him at this time of the year because he's a duffer on wet tracks."
Purcell's other Koroit Cup winners are Sans Gene in 2007, Upbeat 2015 and Siga La Vaca in 2018.
Meanwhile, My Mate Sonny will be set for a mid-week Melbourne race after scoring a convincing victory in Sunday's $40,000 Port Fairy Cup (1400m).
For the first time the Port Fairy Cup and Koroit Cup were run at the same meeting.
My Mate Sonny, having his first start for underrated trainer Vincent Malady, was ridden by Josh Cartwright.
The six-year-old fought on strongly to defeat Intellective by more than a length, with Morrissy back in third spot in the 1400-metre race.
Malady was pleasantly surprised with the win by My Mate Sonny.
"We've only had My Mate Sonny for a couple of weeks," Malady told The Standard.
"He came to us in very good order. I'm confident he'll measure up to a mid-week race in town going on today's win."
Top jockey John Allen was outed for eight meetings on a careless riding charge following his winning ride on Awol in a 1400-metre maiden.
