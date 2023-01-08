Retro was the theme of Sunday's vintage car rally at Lake Pertobe on Sunday, with cars from the 1970s the star of the show.
The '70s theme was a nod to the Warrnambool and District Historical Car Club's 50th anniversary which first formed in 1973.
But a wander through the display took you back decades including to Terry Mansbridge's 1923 Vauxhall 2360 model.
Mr Mansbridge said he had purchased the car about five years ago.
The car has been restored to original condition.
"I bought it like this though. It's not my credit to get it like this. It's the cheapest way to do it," he said.
"It's quite nice, we have a lot of fun with it.
Mr Mansbridge said the car had been made in England but brought to Australia.
"It has an original English body on it - polished aluminium," he said.
While his comes in polish aluminium, others of that same model came painted, he said.
