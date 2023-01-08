The Standard
Cars turn heads at annual Warrnambool event

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated January 8 2023 - 3:44pm, first published 3:30pm
Terry and Carol Mansbridge in their shiny Vauxhall. Picture by Sean McKenna

Retro was the theme of Sunday's vintage car rally at Lake Pertobe on Sunday, with cars from the 1970s the star of the show.

