It was like stepping back into a bygone era at the Port Fairy Rod Run at the weekend with dozens of classic cars on display.
Maryborough's Joyce Mearns was there with the replica '32 Ford Roadstar her partner Kelly Boyle made 15 years ago that she affectionately calls "Little Red".
" The body's fibreglass. When you make a cake you have a mould, for the car you have a mould and you put fibreglass and resin in," she said
"If you try and buy an original steel one you are up for about $70,000.
"It just makes the hobby affordable."
Ms Mearns said the motor was from a donor car which came out of a Commodore.
"Because it's only a six, it means you can afford to run it," she said.
"We have taken it all the way up to Darwin a couple of times, been to Winton and Longreach."
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
