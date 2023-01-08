The natural sibling competitiveness may have been in full flow on the day but Ballarat brother-sister combination Scott and Jemma Peart were encouraging each other every step of the way.
Scott, 16, and Jemma, 21, were the first two male and females across the finish line in the 6km walk at the Surf 'T' Surf with times of 28.44 and 34.53 respectively, more than 11 minutes better than the third-placed finisher.
"There was a little bit (of competitiveness), he's coming along very well in his training so I'm just trying to keep up with him in his training," Jemma admitted after the race.
"He's got the edge on me at the moment."
She said the duo, alongside another talented sibling coming through the ranks were inspired by family members Jared and Rachel Tallent, who both competed at Olympic level.
Jared, 38, won gold at the 2012 London Olympics in the 50km walk.
"Our cousins Jared and Rachel Tallent went to the Olympics and being the younger cousins we wanted to follow in their footsteps naturally, so that's been exciting," she said.
Scott - who attends Ballarat High School -said the Warrnambool event was always enjoyable.
"It's a nice area to come down to. It's a good competition, it's nice to be down here around so many people," he said.
The talented race walker has high ambitions for his future in the sport.
"I medalled at nationals once and I'd like to do that again. I came third so I want to get a second or even first which would be nice," he said.
"I'm getting to an age where there are opportunities to go overseas and compete so hopefully I can make one of those teams."
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sports reporter with The Standard
