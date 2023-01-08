The Standard

Ballarat brother-sister Scott and Jemma Peart win 6km walk at Surf 'T' Surf on Sunday

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated January 8 2023 - 2:53pm, first published 1:37pm
Scott and Jemma Peart won the 6km walk at the Surf 'T' Surf event on Sunday. Picture by Sean McKenna

The natural sibling competitiveness may have been in full flow on the day but Ballarat brother-sister combination Scott and Jemma Peart were encouraging each other every step of the way.

