A pair of enthusiastic Warrnambool youngsters took out wins in the 3km Lap of the Lake at the Surf 'T' Surf event on Sunday.
Callum Wade and Charlotte Staaks were the first male and females across the finish line with impressive times of 14.59.1 and 15.00.8 respectively.
Wade, 12, who will be going to Emmanuel College in 2023 after graduating from Warrnambool East Primary School, said he was thrilled to win.
"I'm pretty stoked," he said. "It was a good run, it was a bit more than 3km so it was hard to keep up a good pace for the whole way but I felt pretty good."
Charlotte, 10, who attends St John's Primary School in Dennington, said she enjoyed the race and crossing the finish line for the win.
"I felt like I kept a good pace. Callum was my pacer. I didn't think I was going to win, I was just going out to try and get a good time and try and have a good run," she said.
