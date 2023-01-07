Police taser suspect who allegedly invaded man's home with a knife after making threat to kill

A Warrnambool man in his early 30s was tasered during a police arrest after an alleged terrifying home invasion committed while he was armed with a knife.
Detective Senior Constable Dave Hughson, of the Warrnambool crime investigation unit, said investigation into allegations were ongoing and crime scene officers would attend at two Warrnambool addresses on Sunday.
He said it was reported to police that there was dispute between the man and a woman known to each other at her Lava Street home on Saturday night.
During that dispute a number of items were smashed in the home, including the woman's mobile telephone.
It's alleged the man made a threat to kill a love rival.
He then armed himself with a knife out of the woman's kitchen and left the Lava Street address.
The man then went to a central Warrnambool address and yelled out to another man.
The resident of that home recognised the visitor's voice and fled out the back door on foot, fearing for his life.
He sought refuge at the nearby emergency department of the Warrnambool Base Hospital and police were contacted.
Police will allege the visitor forced entry to the male resident's home while armed with the knife, there was fortunately no one else at the address and the intruder then stole alcohol.
Crime scene officers will attend that address on Sunday morning to process the scene in the search for forensic evidence.
Police will allege that the intruder then went back to the Lava Street address with the stolen alcohol.
When officers arrived they heard the woman resident moaning.
There was a confrontation involving police officers and the man, who was subdued by police who deployed a taser.
The man was arrested and is expected to be interviewed by investigators and charged on Sunday.
It's likely that the man will be remanded in custody overnight Sunday to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court for a bail/remand hearing on Monday.
Detective Senior Constable Hughson said the investigation was ongoing, but was focused on charges which may include aggravated burglary, theft, making a threat to kill, assault and causing criminal damage.
Anyone with information is requested to contact the Warrnambool police station on 5560 1333 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
