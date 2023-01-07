The Standard
Man in 30s in custody, expected to appear in Warrnambool court on Monday

By Andrew Thomson
Updated January 8 2023 - 10:20am, first published 9:16am
Police taser suspect who allegedly invaded man's home with a knife after making threat to kill

A Warrnambool man in his early 30s was tasered during a police arrest after an alleged terrifying home invasion committed while he was armed with a knife.

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

