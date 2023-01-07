With another warm day expected across the south-west a local photographer has sent in some stunning images from overnight.
Warrnambool teacher George El-Hage captured a couple of striking shots of the moon from near the Warrnambool Lake Pertobe carnival.
With the mercury still above 20 degrees until after midnight it was a great night to be out and about.
Saturday's top temperature in Warrnambool was 30.8 degrees at 2.30pm and we're expecting a similar day on Sunday - with the top likely to be about 32.
Overnight it got down to 15.8 degrees at 6.30am early Sunday.
Top temperature across the region on Saturday looked to be 33.3 at Dartmoor about 5pm.
Today Casterton is expecting 36, Hamilton, Ararat and Mortlake 35, Colac and Heywood 34, Terang and Camperdown 33, Port Fairy 30 and Portland 27.
For the week ahead in Warrnambool it's going to be mild and dry - Monday cloudy 21, Tuesday cloudy 21, Wednesday partly cloudy 26, Thursday sunny 25, Friday partly cloudy 25 and Saturday cloudy clearing 29.
