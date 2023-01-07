Two of Nestles newest members showed their worth in their side's Warrnambool Twenty20 semi-final win over Allansford-Panmure on Saturday.
All-rounder Sanjaya Chathuranga and batter Ben Dobson, who both joined the club at the start of the season, shone under sunny skies at Reid Oval.
Batting first, the Factory posted a modest 7-101 before restricting the Gators to just 73 in reply.
Dobson top-scored for his side with a composed 25 off 33 balls, ensuring Nestles reached triple figures.
Factory coach Alex Strauch said the number five showed his experience on a difficult batting wicket.
"We've been saying for four years, we probably just need that older head up the top," he said.
"Wiz (Geoff Williams) is there but he probably just needed some support from an experienced point of view. Having Ben do that job, he knew it was hard to score so just stuck it out and (knew) if I get 30 off 40 balls that's enough. He can hold the innings together and he did."
Chathuranga stood up with ball in hand, after Nestles made early inroads to have the Gators 4-11.
The Sri Lankan tweaker snared the impressive figures of 5-13 from 3.4 overs, bowling extremely tight and forcing rash decisions from batters as the required run-rate grew.
"We can't fault him and he's doing what we got him for," Strauch said.
"Having a really quality spinner gets you a long way."
Nestles will face Port Fairy on Sunday night at Reid Oval in the decider, after the Pirates accounted for Dennington in the second semi-final on Saturday.
Like the Gators before them, the Dogs (batting first) lost early wickets and could only muster 5-96 off their allotted overs, with the Pirates sharing the wickets around.
Port Fairy comfortably chased the total with 4.5 overs to spare, thanks to classy knocks from Aaron Williams (38) and Jason Perera (35 not out).
Pirates coach Brian Medew was delighted with the win.
"The team stuff came out, there was no egos there," he said. "We just backed one another and it fell into place."
The Pirates mentor hailed his team's bowling effort for setting up the win.
"I think we bowled 33 dot balls in their first 10 overs," he said.
"That's what we bang on about, about building pressure."
Sunday's grand final gets under way at 7pm.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.