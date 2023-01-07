The Standard

Nestles and Port Fairy to play in Warrnambool and District cricket Twenty20 Cup grand final

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated January 7 2023 - 8:05pm, first published 8:00pm
Nestles Ben Dobson heaves the ball to the leg side against Allansford-Panmure. Picture by Anthony Brady

Two of Nestles newest members showed their worth in their side's Warrnambool Twenty20 semi-final win over Allansford-Panmure on Saturday.

