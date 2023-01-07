The Standard
Home/News/Local News

A man arrested in Portland will appear at Warrnambool Magistrates' Court on January 9, 2022

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated January 7 2023 - 6:06pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man wanted by police since June arrested

PORTLAND police have arrested a man who was wanted for outstanding charges since June in 2022.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.