Man wanted by police since June arrested

PORTLAND police have arrested a man who was wanted for outstanding charges since June in 2022.
Senior Constable Dimitrios Vassiliou, of the Portland police crime investigation unit, said detectives intercepted a vehicle about 8pm on Friday.
"The vehicle was driven by a male who was alleged to have outstanding charges with Victoria Police dating back to June in 2022," Senior Constable Vassiliou said.
He said the accused was also also believed to be breaching a community corrections order and was arrested at the scene.
"A search revealed he was alleged to have an amount of methyl amphetamine, cannabis and cash."
Senior Constable Vassiliou said the man and his female passenger were transported to Portland police station where both were interviewed.
"A search of the males' residence in Portland also resulted in police locating a firearm," he said.
"The female passenger was charged and bailed by police and the male was transported to Warrnambool for a remand hearing."
Senior Constable Vassiliou said the man will appear at Warrnambool Magistrates' Court on Monday charged with trafficking cannabis, trafficking methyl amphetamine and dealing with the proceeds of crime.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.