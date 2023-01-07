CFA District 5 headquarters duty officer Andrew Emery says two fires at Penshurst on Saturday afternoon were caused by harvesters.
The CFA was called to a property on Blackwood-Dunkeld Road at about 3pm.
At the same time, the CFA was also called to a fire at Preuss Lane.
The fire at Blackwood-Dunkeld Road burnt about 18 hectares of land, was marked under control about an hour later.
Mr Emery said nine CFA tankers, three fire fighting aircraft and private fire fighting vehicles worked together.
"We were able to bring the fire under control quickly, saving it from spreading to neighbouring properties," he said.
Mr Emery said the fire was an accident caused by harvesting machinery.
"There was also a smaller fire approximately 4 kilometres away also caused by a harvester," he said.
"The quick action and responses from local CFA crews kept the fires to a minimum."
Mr Emery said the police and Ambulance Victoria were not required to attend.
He said the incident was a timely reminder to remain vigilant when undertaking harvesting operations.
"Although we've had a late start to our fire season, it's well and truly underway," Mr Emery said.
"Primary producers, harvesters and contractors need to take heed of the weather, otherwise you're shutting down operations when it's not necessary.
"They should also have the necessary equipment on site to stop fires from spreading if they do start."
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
