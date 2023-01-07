I've never won a whole men's open one, that was the first time.- Jude De Silva-Smith
A quick dash from Mount Gambier to Portland on Saturday proved worthwhile for Warrnambool swimmer Jude De Silva-Smith.
The 14-year-old talent won Portland's leg of the Shipwreck Coast Swim Series, finishing the 1.2-kilometre Nuns Beach ocean swim in an impressive time of 16 minutes and 24 seconds.
Fellow Warrnambool swimmer Sebastian Christie-Crane was second, clocking in at 16 minutes and 33.7 seconds. De Silva-Smith was interstate for South Australia's country championships but made the journey to Portland between races with father Aaron.
The teenager, who competes regularly in the iconic open-water series, was delighted to secure his first overall victory.
" (I'm) very happy," he said. "It was a good swim.
"I've never won a whole men's open one, that was the first time."
De Silva-Smith contested the opening leg of the series in Port Fairy on January 2, finishing fourth overall.
While he wasn't overconfident leading into Saturday's swim, he knew he was a good chance of prevailing, with the top-three finishers at Port Fairy not entering the second race.
Ballarat swimmer Ebony Ebenwalder replicated her success in Port Fairy, finishing as the fastest female in a time of 16 minutes and 43.5 seconds.
The next leg of the series is in Warrnambool on January 28 before wrapping up at Port Campbell on February 5. De Silva-Smith said he aims to contest the final two legs, in hope of winning the series aggregate.
The youngster headed back to Mount Gambier after his win, hoping for more success at the country championships. He won a gold medal in his age group on Friday in the 50-metre backstroke.
