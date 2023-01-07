WARRNAMBOOL Coast Guard joined in the rescue of a stranded vessel off Johanna Beach near Cape Otway on Thursday night.
Commander Allan Wood said his crew was the initial point of call for the passengers.
"The distressed vessel rang us first at 8.15pm," Mr Wood said.
"We had spoken to the passengers in Warrnambool last Sunday.
"The guy was having engine trouble at that stage and asked if we knew any diesel mechanics.
"On Thursday he headed off with his boat in unseaworthy conditions.
"There was a strong southeasterly wind, it was about a two-metre choppy seas and it was quite challenging out there to say the last."
Mr Wood said the coast guard told the passenger to call Triple-0 to request the assistance of the water police.
The coast guard also notified police.
Mr Wood said Warrnambool Coast Guard's CG16 vessel disembarked from Lady Bay at 9pm with six crew members on board.
"The conditions were so rough we were limited to around 10 knots (18.5 kilometres) and it would have taken us at least four hours to get there," he said.
Mr Wood said as the boat headed out towards the sea, police requested they return to the harbour while a helicopter lift was being organised.
"Twenty minutes later police said the passengers had been lifted off successfully," he said.
Warrnambool Coast Guard communications officer Paddy Finnigan said the incident was a timely reminder it could be called on to assist or rescue a person at any time.
Victoria Police said in a statement Air Wing crews winched a 52-year-old South Australian man and a 52-year-old Bentleigh East woman from the water, taking them to Apollo Bay where they met local police.
"Emergency services were notified about 8.30pm on January 5 by the skipper of the boat that he was 750 metres offshore and couldn't get the engines started," the statement said.
"He was unable to securely anchor the vessel and it was drifting towards land.
"The Air Wing was called in as it was believed the boat may roll before watercraft could attend.
"Fortunately they were not injured."
Police said it was a reminder for all boat operators to ensure their vessel was in working order.
"Check the weather conditions before heading out, carry the required safety equipment and always wear a life jacket," they said.
"The Water Police Squad is out this summer staging proactive patrols across inland and coastal waterways.
"It also has special strike teams at key locations targeting anti-social behaviour, water safety and boating offences."
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
