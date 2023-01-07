COBDEN'S Sue Loving and Colac's Sue Whitson had only met "in passing" before they started holidaying together in Port Campbell 25 years ago.
The families always stay at NRMA Port Campbell Holiday Park in their caravans for three weeks each year, this time around arriving on Thursday.
Through these holidays their daughters have became best friends.
"We both just started camping here then met up," Ms Whitson said.
Ms Whitson said she enjoyed holidaying in the region because it was easy to go home if need be.
"We came here for a holiday and we just kept coming," she said.
"When we came here my twin daughters were only little and it's the safest beach.
"I can sit here and watch them but if you're somewhere like Ocean Grove you're out there with them because they're getting dragged out."
Ms Whitson said they always made "great" friends on their trips.
"They come and go but every year we make new friends and then you see them the next year," she said.
The pair said they hoped the tradition would continue through the younger generations of their families, with their grandchildren also attending for day trips during their holidays.
Ms Loving said before meeting Ms Whitson she had travelled to the coastal town with her parents one-and-off for four years.
"We came here as children and then we brought our children here," she said.
"I also love coming here for the weather."
Meanwhile, in other areas of the region, caravan parks are filling up this summer.
Moyne Shire Council director of economy and place Jodie McNamara said bookings at the council caravan parks showed the accommodation services continued to be "extremely" popular with tourists.
"Particularly families who return year-on-year," Ms McNamara said.
"We are also seeing an upward trend in bookings for off-peak times."
The council runs six caravan parks.
"Our coastal parks, including Port Fairy Gardens, Southcombe Park, Killarney, Yambuk and Koroit have all performed exceptionally, and bookings at Mortlake are meeting expectation," Ms McNamara said.
She said over the week between Christmas Eve until New Years Day, there was an increase of approximately five per cent in unique visitors across the shire's caravan parks.
"The team has been working hard to promote our region to help attract new visitors and really cement our shires reputation as the premier holiday destination," Ms McNamara said.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
