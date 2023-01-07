No room at the inn: a good thing, right? Or not?

Dear valued subscriber,
A couple of years ago the south-west was ghost-like as COVID-19 pandemic restrictions shut the tourism industry. Thankfully today the industry is booming again. There's a happy vibe across the region as visitors flock to the beach, shops and eateries.
While our hospitality industry is struggling like many others to find workers in part due to a shortage of housing, the return of visitors is good for businesses and event organisers.
But with the full house signs up at motels and caravan parks, it's not all good news.
Premier Speedway hosted back-to-back events on Sunday and Monday with a bumper crowd trackside for the opening night. Sadly for organisers who lost two shows because of rain earlier in the season, there were more people wanting to attend only for a scarcity of accommodation to put the brakes on their plans.
The speedway in three weeks hosts its 50th anniversary Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic. More than 100 drivers have entered so far and there could yet be more before next week's nomination deadline. But where will the drivers, teams and fans stay?
One Western Australian team this week took to social media calling for help because it was out of options. Fans too are searching for beds even though demand is pushing up prices to levels never seen before in the region. Is the tourist accommodation squeeze a by-product of our much-talked about general housing shortage?
The demolition of two motels in the city's east to make way for JB Hi-Fi and Officeworks outlets hasn't helped, nor the closure of another CBD motel.
Is our shortage of rental properties now biting the hands that feed us? As we have reportedly extensively, people have been forced into caravan parks, motels, cars, backyards and couches with few rental properties available. Real estate agents have told us that's partly due to landlords opting to sell properties rather than rent them out because of changed laws that give tenants more rights. Higher house prices have been too good to refuse for landlords who have also cashed out their investments to owner occupiers as people wanted to move into the region after the pandemic.
But what's the solution?
We have campaigned for more public housing to help solve the shortage of rentals for long-term residents and, as we reported last week, the new properties being built won't even make a dent in the growing waiting list. The state government held a housing summit behind closed doors last year and we haven't heard much on solutions for the medium and long term. Councils have been trying to address the shortage of worker housing but we need a broader summit that includes visitor accommodation.
In the short term, how do we accommodate tourists? Has Warrnambool City Council's soon-to-be introduced levy on Airbnb property owners scared some off?
Should Warrnambool shift its views on roadside camping? Campervans and those with camper trailers have been illegally taking advantage of car parks and parklands in recent weeks. Could we become more RV friendly? Could that help ease the squeeze that will no doubt make headlines when an influx of speedway fans a few short weeks away revs up the region's economy?
The first week of 2023 saw chip lovers go hungry with some south-west eateries without chips. One fish and chip shop has been forced to close because of no chips and is now looking for a solution while even fast food outlets like the city's Hungry Jack's were victims of the potato shortage.
The future of Warrnambool's Flagstaff Hill Maritime Museum is up for discussion this year and no ideas are off the table, including some cool ones.
A popular beach has been closed at Peterborough over fears a cliff will collapse.
Dogs were a hot topic this week. In Port Fairy civic leaders were disappointed locals and tourists taking their pooches on to Griffith's Island. And in Warrnambool dog owners were flouting summer restrictions at the main beach.
Great to see some young quick-thinking beachgoers helped saved the life of a tourist at Port Campbell.
This story raised the ire of many readers - someone stealing a young girl's scooter she got for Christmas after she featured in the Moyneyana Festival parade on new year's eve.
Pressure is mounting on the state government to provide more funds to organisers of the Melbourne to Warrnambool Cycling Classic after we revealed the women's race could be scrapped over a funding shortfall. Competitors want the race to go ahead and south-west Liberal MPs at both state and federal level called on the government to provide the same amount of cash as last year rather than $20,000 less. The government says it is "eagerly awaiting" more information from organisers.
Peterborough residents are fed up with motorists speeding through their two, fearing a fatality.
Job shortages in the region continue to have negative impacts with Warrnambool icon Chittick's Bakery unable to accept national supply contracts because of a lack of workers. Chittick's has done well to re-position itself more than a decade after struggling to survive.
