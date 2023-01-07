No room at the inn: a good thing, right? Or not?

Is our shortage of rental properties now biting the hands that feed us? As we have reportedly extensively, people have been forced into caravan parks, motels, cars, backyards and couches with few rental properties available. Real estate agents have told us that's partly due to landlords opting to sell properties rather than rent them out because of changed laws that give tenants more rights. Higher house prices have been too good to refuse for landlords who have also cashed out their investments to owner occupiers as people wanted to move into the region after the pandemic.

