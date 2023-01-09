The Standard
Warrnambool's Brophy, Toyworld and Collins Booksellers partner in new charity initiative

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated January 9 2023 - 1:07pm, first published 11:30am
Brophy foster care team leader Tania Barclay, Toyworld owner Peter Sedgley, Collins retail assistant Jacinta Lougheed and foster care team leader Bree Le Gassick.

Every child deserves a toy or a book on their birthday and a new initiative between three Warrnambool organisations is making sure that happens.

