Every child deserves a toy or a book on their birthday and a new initiative between three Warrnambool organisations is making sure that happens.
Brophy Family and Youth Services has partnered with Toyworld and Collins Booksellers to launch a new gift-giving program funded by public donations.
Brophy communications coordinator Nick Ansell said the move was "really exciting" for children who often go without on special occasions including their birthday, Easter and Christmas.
"It's amazing to have Toyworld and Collins come onboard and offer a place for people to come in and donate to Brophy foster care," he said.
"A big emphasis for us is local care for local kids.
"It's really exciting to have the support and generosity of businesses in town to give people a place to go and donate money which will allow us to purchase toys and books for kids in foster care.
"We have so many people who want to come and help, but we understand not everyone is in a position to become a carer.
"But certainly in the form of donations, every little bit counts.
"It all helps to provide gifts for kids who live away from their biological families or who are in kinship care with their biological families but away from their biological parents."
As part of the partnership, the book retailer will offer 10 per cent off to customers who also make a donation.
Meanwhile, Toyworld will provide gifts to the foster care service at cost price.
Toyworld owner Peter Sedgley said he was happy to be onboard for such an important cause.
"I'm just happy to support a cause like this, it's very worthwhile," he said.
"It's important to be involved in the community and certainly with us being in our position, it's just really nice to be able to give things to the children who need the help.
"If there are people who can help out with foster caring, of course that would be very much appreciated too."
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
