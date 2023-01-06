Warrnambool Gold's Will Colla produced a captain's knock of the highest order to deliver his side the under 17 country week title at Reid Oval on Friday.
The number-four bat finished unbeaten on 84 in the decider, as he and teammate Ryan Barnes (28 not out) chased down Colac's total of 158, just three wickets down and with 16.1 overs to spare.
Colla also claimed 3-42 with the ball and was unsurprisingly judged player of the match.
Warrnambool Gold coach Declan Bourke hailed his skipper's performance with the willow.
"When we were 2-8 our backs were up against the wall and we needed a big knock and I thought Will's knock was one of the best I've seen from a junior," he said.
"To come in, as the captain, he really put us on his back.
"Him and Barnesy and Gomey (Matthew Gome, 34 runs) at the start, they won us the game off their back, so it was a great effort."
Colla finished the carnival with 211 runs at 52.8, surpassing 50 for the first time on Friday.
"He's sort of been building towards an innings like this all week," Bourke said.
"He's had a few knocks of 40, 50 and come in at a really tough time when we needed quick runs and I thought today was a good opportunity for him to show us what he could do."
Colla, who plays club cricket for Brierly-Christ Church, was delighted to play his part in the win and agreed that he'd been building towards a big score.
He said he didn't feel too much pressure to perform as the side's leader.
"It's been a really good team performance by the boys all week, they've really helped me out and stuff, so I knew I could rely on them as well," he said.
Bourke praised the efforts of his side's bowlers for restricting Colac to 158 on a pitch where he thought 200 was par.
Gold's Ryan Lucas had standout figures of 3-26 while Kaden Wilson (2-35) also took multiple scalps.
The Gold coach said the side really gelled together over the week and benefited from a range of contributors.
Gome (261 runs) finished the week as the tournament's leading run-scorer while Lucas (13 wickets) finished third on the wicket-taking charts.
Warrnambool Blue all-rounder Joe Douglas was awarded the player of the carnival award, after scoring 139 runs and snaring 13 wickets for the week.
Blue ended its campaign with a 16-run Twenty20 loss to Wimmera-Mallee.
In the remaining clashes Horsham defeated Portland by four wickets in Port Fairy while Hamilton secured a comprehensive 10-wicket win over South West at Jones Oval.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
