Warrnambool captain Will Colla scores 84 not out in grand final, leading side to under 17 country week title

By Matt Hughes
Updated January 6 2023 - 6:09pm, first published 5:00pm
Warrnambool Gold's Will Colla produced a captain's knock of the highest order to deliver his side the under 17 country week title at Reid Oval on Friday.

