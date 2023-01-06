Drive to slow down traffic in Peterborough

Authorities say gateway signs have recently been installed at Peterborough to alert motorists they need to slow down but local residents want more done.
Peterborough residents fear a fatality on that section of road that is regularly used by pedestrians crossing to the ocean or to access the shops.
Department of Transport and Planning Barwon South West regional director Michael Tudball said it was drivers' responsibility to comply with the posted speed limit.
"Speed limits are in place to improve safety for all road users including motorists, pedestrians and cyclists," he said. "We've recently installed striking gateway signs in Peterborough to alert motorists that they're approaching a township and need to slow down."
Periodic speed reviews along the Great Ocean Road had found the 60km/h speed limit at Peterborough aligned with the speed zone guidelines, a department spokesman said.
There have been no recorded crashes causing injury in Peterborough along the Great Ocean Road in the past five years, he said.
The department said it would continue to work closely with other road authorities, including Victoria Police, to enforce speed and keep all road users safe.
Residents want electronic signs at both ends of the town that showed drivers their speed in the hope that would encourage them to slow down.
They would also like a pedestrian crossing.
