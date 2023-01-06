The Standard
Drive to slow down traffic in Peterborough

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated January 6 2023 - 6:03pm, first published 4:00pm
Bruce Couch says too many drivers are speeding through Peterborough.

Authorities say gateway signs have recently been installed at Peterborough to alert motorists they need to slow down but local residents want more done.

